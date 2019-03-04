Labour Deputy Leader Tom Watson Demands Google Ban Tommy Robinson From YouTube

Labour Deputy Leader Tom Watson is furious Tommy Robinson’s YouTube channel is exploding in popularity and he’s demanding Google CEO Sundar Pinchai ban him immediately.

“I have written to Google CEO @SundarPinchai calling on him, as a matter of urgency, to remove the YouTube page of Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, aka Tommy Robinson,” Watson tweeted on Saturday.

His letter made clear this was not merely a request but a threat:

“As the UK’s Shadow Digital Secretary I have recently been making the argument that the social media companies have failed to regulate hate speech and harm on their platforms. It is clear, as I am sure you are aware, that UK legislators are now moving rapidly towards introducing legal regulatory powers to deal with this those who seek to use the garb of freedom of speech to, instead, preach violent hate with the aim of damaging and undermining our society.”

Watson also made it clear his anger is with Robinson’s rapidly growing popularity:

Indeed, since his documentary Panodrama exposing the BBC was banned from Facebook after getting 1.5 million views it racked up 1.1 million on YouTube.

While Watson’s trying to use accusations of “racism” and “Islamophobia” to get Tommy Robinson banned, he’s also trying to use accusations of “antisemitism” to oust the leader of his own party, Jeremy Corbyn:

This guy is a real piece of work.


Related Articles

US Army Takes 50 Tons Of Gold From Syria In Alleged Deal With ISIS

US Army Takes 50 Tons Of Gold From Syria In Alleged Deal With ISIS

World News
Comments
“Green New Deal” & “Reparations”: Happening NOW in South Africa

“Green New Deal” & “Reparations”: Happening NOW in South Africa

Government
Comments

Amazon Plans to Dominate Food Market – Sources

World News
comments

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will raise their baby as ‘gender fluid’

World News
comments

Does He Need a Safe Space? Acosta Loses It After Hanoi Presser, Makes False Claim About WH Press

World News
comments

Comments