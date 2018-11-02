Lack of Exercise Worse Than Smoking - Study

Exercise is one of the best preventative strategies you can use against many common ailments, from psychiatric disorders to heart disease, diabetes and cancer. Studies have also confirmed prolonged sitting is an independent risk factor for disease and early death.

This has a high cost on society, contributing to billions of dollars each year in health care costs and lost productivity. In one study, data from over 1 million individuals worldwide found a lack of physical activity had a global price tag of $67.5 billion in 2013. According to the researchers, activity is also the cause of more than 5 million deaths per year.

To put this into perspective, smoking kills nearly 6 million annually. However, while getting exercise each day, during which your heart and breathing rate increase, is important, nonexercise movement is also critical to your overall health.

