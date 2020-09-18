Lady Gaga: ‘When You’re Born in This Country, We All Drink the Poison That Is White Supremacy’

Pop superstar Lady Gaga has made the baffling claim that people who are born in the United States are all fed white supremacy ideology. The Chromatica singer added that she supports the social justice activism taking place around the country and hopes that it will continue to grow.

In a lengthy Billboard interview, Lady Gaga said that she is trying to learn and unlearn things that she’s been exposed to her entire life.

“When you’re born in this country, we all drink the poison that is white supremacy,” she told the magazine. “I am in the process of learning and unlearning things I’ve been taught my whole life.”

