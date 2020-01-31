Lancet Study Warns of “Inevitable” Outbreaks Due to Symptomless Coronavirus Carriers

A new, urgent study just published in The Lancet warns that “independent self-sustaining outbreaks in major cities globally” may be “inevitable” due to the “substantial exportation” of symptomless carriers of coronavirus.

That same study also calculates that 75,815 individuals are infected right now in mainland China, where the official government numbers are currently under 10,000.

Titled, “Nowcasting and forecasting the potential domestic and international spread of the 2019-nCoV outbreak originating in Wuhan, China: a modelling study,” the study is authored by Professor Gabriel M. Leung, MD and Kathy Leung, PhD.

The study also warns that “preparedness plans” should be “readied for quick deployment globally.”

“[Coronavirus] cases have been exported to other Chinese cities, as well as internationally, threatening to trigger a global outbreak,” the study further warns.

The study used flight data to estimate the spread of coronavirus to over 300 cities across mainland China. It used 2.68 as the reproductive rate for the virus, which means every one person infects 2.68 more people. Based on these numbers, the study warns that “epidemics are already growing exponentially in multiple major cities of China” with a lag time that runs about 1-2 weeks behind the Wuhan outbreak.



“Large cities with close transport links to China could also become outbreak epicenters”

The study also warns that cities which are receiving flights from China could become “outbreak epicenters.” Direct air flights from China continue to deliver passengers to dozens of large cities around the world each day, including Los Angeles, Boston, New York, London, Tokyo, Moscow, Vancouver, Toronto and many more.

So far, the United States has not banned incoming air flights from China, even after the WHO has declared a global pandemic emergency.

The communist Chinese government made a decision on Jan. 25th to sacrifice millions of lives in order to save 11 key cities that represent China’s military and industrial hubs. China’s political leaders have already accepted the reality that the nation will experience millions of fatalities from coronavirus infections and secondary effects such as starvation, infections and disease, many stemming from draconian quarantine measures that have now imprisoned 56 million Chinese citizens.

If the virus begins to show an outbreak pattern in other countries with less military control over their populations — such as Thailand, the Philippines or various African nations — it is almost certain to break containment there and become a global pandemic.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections outside China now exceeds 100, and numbers are growing quickly in Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea. See the current numbers here.

