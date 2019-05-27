Land of the Free: WWII Veteran Performs National Anthem on Harmonica

Image Credits: @espn/Twitter.

A 96-year-old World War II veteran performed an unforgettable rendition of the national anthem for the U.S. Women’s soccer team on Sunday.

Pete DuPre, also known as “Harmonica Pete,” served as a medic during the war in Europe.

His stunning performance moved many attendees to tears.

The U.S. Women’s soccer team went on to defeat Mexico, securing a spot for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Happy Memorial Day!

