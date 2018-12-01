Landlord Pressures Student to Move Out Over Legally-Owned Guns

A landlord is pressuring a student to move out after her roommates searched her room without permission and felt “uncomfortable” over the legally-owned firearms they found.

The roommates searched the victim’s room when she wasn’t home, according to 24-year-old Harvard graduate student Leyla Pirnie.

“A few weeks ago, I came back to my apartment from a weekend trip and was confronted by one of my roommates who asked if I had guns in the house,” she told the Washington Free Beacon. “After being told far too many lies to count, my roommates finally admitted that they searched my closet, under my bed, and all of my drawers in pursuit of finding my guns.”

Understandably, Pirnie wanted to know what prompted her six roommates to invade her privacy.

“When I asked them why they were in my room to begin with, they each came up with completely contradicting stories (none of which made any sense), but one comment struck me in particular: ‘We saw that you had a MAGA hat and come on, you’re from Alabama… so we just kind of assumed that you had something,'” Pirnie said.

The situation escalated after Pirnie’s roommates informed their landlord.

“My landlord’s e-mail, though carefully crafted, showed tremendous prejudice against my right to legally have firearms,” Pirnie said.

After discovering the guns, the roommates asked their landlord to verify if Pirnie was in compliance with applicable gun laws.

Although she passed the police inspection, the landlord sided with the roommates and said she should find another place to live.

“Since it’s clear that Leyla wants to keep her firearms, it would be best for all parties if she finds another place to live,” he said.

Then, the landlord said Pirnie had to leave or she’d have to pay her roommates’ rent due to them moving out.

“If the other roommates were to move out, Leyla would need to find roommates to share the place or foot the entire $6000+ monthly rent herself,” he said. “Obviously it would be much easier for the others to stay and just fill one room (and I’m confident—were this to happen—that the remaining housemates will release Leyla from any further responsibility under the lease) and that’s why I proposed what I did.”

The ordeal has left Pirnie feeling her privacy and rights have been violated.

“Not only is this a blatant violation of my privacy, but it’s also a violation of my rights.”

