LAPD Board Could Approve Controversial Drone Program Tuesday

The civilian panel that oversees the Los Angeles Police Department will consider approving a drone pilot program Tuesday — several months after the department first presented what it called a limited plan to use the technology.

Approval of the program would come despite opposition from activists who consider the technology a threat to civil liberties, and after only 6 percent of the 1,675 emails the department received about the program were in support of it.

The Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners held a meeting two weeks ago, when it approved the guidelines for the 1-year pilot program. Now, after posting the guidelines on the department’s website for two weeks and receiving more public feedback, the board is scheduled to vote on its final approval.

The commission first heard a presentation on the guidelines for the proposed LAPD program in August, and the department held four public meetings to get feedback.

Read more