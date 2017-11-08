LAPD confirms they are investigating Hollywood pedophile ring after Corey Feldman files formal report

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a rumored Hollywood pedophile ring after Corey Feldman filed a formal police report identifying the men he claims sexually abused him as a child.

‘Corey Feldman filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department. There is no further information at this time, and his report is being investigated,’ a spokesperson told DaillyMail.com on Tuesday.

Feldman revealed he had filed a report on Monday.

‘IMPORTANT CAMPAIGN UPD8: I JUST COMPLETED A FORMAL SIT DOWN INTERVIEW W @LAPDHQ SPECIAL DIVISION, & GAVE THEM ALL THE INFO I KNOW! THIS WAS OFFICIALLY THE 1ST FORMAL REPORT EVER TAKEN ON ANY OF MY CASES, AS SBPD NEVER FOLLOWED UP BACK IN 1993, & HAS NO RECORD OF MY COMPLAINTS,’ wrote an animated Feldman on Twitter.

He then added: ‘THE LAPD WILL BEGIN AN OFFICIAL INVESTIGATION NOW! THINGS R HEATING UP, IM PRAYING 4 SAFETY!’

Just last week, Feldman revealed the identities of two alleged child molesters he claims took advantage of him and other adolescent screen stars years ago.

