LAPD Officer Charged With 3 Counts of Murder in Suspected Off-Duty DUI Crash in Whittier

Image Credits: flickr, [email protected].

A Los Angeles Police Department officer suspected in an off-duty DUI crash on the 605 Freeway in Whittier last year was charged with murder in the deaths of three family members, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Edgar Verduzco, 27, was initially arrested following the deadly Sept. 26, 2017 crash but was later released due to insufficient grounds to file charges.

On Friday, the DA’s office stated Verduzco had been charged with three counts of murder and vehicular manslaughter, and one count each of driving under the influence and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content causing injury.

Verduzco, who was off duty, was allegedly drunk and speeding when he crashed into two vehicles about 10:15 p.m. on that Tuesday night in September.

