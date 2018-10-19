Large Families Have Lower Risks of Cancer - Study

Here’s one reason to have more kids, in case it’s a topic of debate with your partner: a new study finds that larger families have lower risks of cancer.

Using data from 178 countries, researchers from the Institute of Evolutionary Medicine of the University of Zurich (UZH) and the Adelaide Medical School determined that there’s a connection between family size and the development of all types of cancer.

“And this relationship is independent of income, levels of urbanization and age,” explains Professor Maciej Henneberg, academic guest at UZH and senior author of the study, in a release.

