Largest Black Lives Matter Page on Facebook Was a Scam: Report

Image Credits: Brian Allen VOA / Wiki.

The largest pro-Black Lives Matter page on Facebook was actually a scam tied to a white man in Australia, CNN reported on Monday.

The page had accrued 700,000 Facebook followers — almost double the amount of the official Black Lives Matter Facebook page — and is linked to several online fundraisers which garnered $100,000 in donations, according to CNN. At least some of the money was reportedly transferred to Australian bank accounts.

CNN reported that Facebook only deleted the page a week after the news outlet reported it to the company.

The Hill has reached out to Facebook for comment.

