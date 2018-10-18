Largest Truck Company Predicts 20 Percent Wage Raise by End 2019

The nation’s largest trucking company has put another big crack in the dam created by investors and CEOs to block pay raises.

Since early 2017, “we’ve had to increase wages [by 10 percent and] we anticipate next year will be similar to what this year was,” company President Nicholas Hobbs told a group of Wall Street investment analysts on Oct. 14.

The pre-inflation pay raise of roughly 20 percent for truckers’ follows last month’s decision by Amazon to offer a $15 per hour starting wage to all of its warehouse workers, and it raises the pressure on the many CEOs and investors who have fiercely resisted wage hikes in President Donald Trump’s go-go economy.

