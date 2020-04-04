Larry David: Bernie Sanders Should Drop Out Of 2020 Race

“Saturday Night Live” actor Larry David, who often played Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in sketches, said the Vermont senator should drop out of the presidential race and get behind Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden.

“I feel he should drop out,” David told The New York Times in an interview Saturday. “Because he’s too far behind. He can’t get the nomination. And I think, you know, it’s no time to fool around here. Everybody’s got to support Biden.”

What does Larry David fear most right now? “Anarchy and a potential dental emergency — and not necessarily in that order,” he told Maureen Dowdhttps://t.co/t1Yy8jnzfr — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 4, 2020

But when asked if he thought Hillary Clinton’s barbed remarks about Sanders were over-the-top, David said: “It was a little harsh, yeah.”

Despite having no mathematical path forward in terms of delegates, Sanders has remained in the race, but said last week he is “assessing” the state of his campaign.

David’s comments are notable given that not only does he happily play Sanders on SNL, but he’s also a distant relative of the self-described democratic socialist.

This comes as the DNC announced its convention would be postponed until August 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the U.S.

Here’s an SNL skit featuring both Larry David and Bernie Sanders from February:

