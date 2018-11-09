Larry King: "CNN Stopped Doing News A Long Time Ago"

Ex-longtime CNN talk show host Larry King dropped a bomb on his former network of 25 years, telling Russian state-owned RT America that “CNN stopped doing news a long time ago.”

King’s comments came just one day before CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta engaged in a verbal altercation with President Trump over a northbound Central American migrant caravan – batting a young White House aide’s arm away as he refused to relinquish the microphone.

“You know, CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person,” said President Trump. “You shouldn’t be working for CNN,” adding “The way you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible.”

Acosta’s White House credentials were pulled later that evening. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said:

“President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration. We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern… This conduct is absolutely unacceptable. It is also completely disrespectful to the reporter’s colleagues not to allow them an opportunity to ask a question. President Trump has given the press more access than any President in history. “

I’ve just been denied entrance to the WH. Secret Service just informed me I cannot enter the WH grounds for my 8pm hit — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

Maybe he shouldn’t have “Acosta’d” that woman?

Sarah Sanders claims Jim Acosta 'placed his hands on a woman'. Jim Acosta says this is a "lie". Here's the video. You be the judge. pic.twitter.com/rhkyDD9H8t — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 8, 2018

Twitter researcher Kyle (@HNIJohnMiller) provides some background on Abilio James “Jim” Acosta:

1) This isn't one incident of rudeness. This is a history of Acosta acting like a complete jackass. Shoving an intern away so he could continue on his rant against the President during a long press conference is just the straw that broke the camels back. Do I need to recap? Lets. https://t.co/wYdEuoMyLT — Kyle (@HNIJohnMiller) November 8, 2018

2) Acosta making a royal ass of himself during the signing of an agreement between Kim Jong Un and President Trump to help bring about denuclearization. REPEATED shouting of questions at inappropriate times. https://t.co/4xVb5j9F0F — Kyle (@HNIJohnMiller) November 8, 2018

3) Then he was caught on a hot mic boasting that this was all intentional. https://t.co/hIlGNfqshV — Kyle (@HNIJohnMiller) November 8, 2018

4) There was the time he was asking @nikkihaley and @SecPompeo if there had been any discussions about removing President Trump via the 25th amendment, because who the fuck cares about appropriate questions? https://t.co/eTJVppEGFe — Kyle (@HNIJohnMiller) November 8, 2018

5) Then there was the time that Acosta thought that only people from the UK and Australia spoke English. https://t.co/8qo9h9Me8t — Kyle (@HNIJohnMiller) November 8, 2018

7) And another video of Acosta talking on reliable sources about why he acts like an entitled little shit at the White House https://t.co/SFyZ3O6gBx — Kyle (@HNIJohnMiller) November 8, 2018

8) The BEST thing that could happen right now is Acosta being thrown out permanently and someone professional taking his place. /end — Kyle (@HNIJohnMiller) November 8, 2018

