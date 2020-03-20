Larry The Cable Guy Exposes Virtue Signaling Hollywood Hypocrites

Image Credits: Donald Kravitz | Getty.

Blue Collar Comedy Tour comedian Larry The Cable Guy slammed Hollywood liberals on Thursday, sharing a video on Twitter where celebs sing John Lennon’s “Imagine” to spread hope during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Here’s a message from people with a lot of possessions that can take a year off of work and not flinch telling everyone outa work to imagine a world with no possessions while people are living in the street a half mile away from ‘em,” Larry wrote.

The “people living in the street a half mile away” is a reference to Los Angeles’ massive homeless population, a constantly growing group who the people of Hollywood pass by on a daily basis.

The celebrities singing in the video include “Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot, actor/comedian Will Ferrell, actress Natalie Portman, comedian Jimmy Fallon and many more.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who wrote, “This really pisses me off! Most of us don’t have any savings. Paycheck to paycheck,” Larry The Cable Guy responded, “They’re clueless.”

Following up on his tweet condemning out of touch celebrities, The Cable Guy wrote, “I appreciate all the awesome tweets today. Sorry I couldn’t respond to all. I have no animosity toward these folks. The song was in bad taste. Marx would be proud of that song.”

Continuing, Larry professed his dislike of the line in the song “Imagine there’s no Heaven,” saying, “And I’m not imagining no heaven. Jesus gives hope. Government can’t give people a heart change or hope.”

Time will tell if he’s punished by Big Tech for sharing his opinion as the Blue Collar Comedy Tour comedian was allegedly censored by Twitter a few months ago after he sarcastically pointed out Democrat politician Adam Schiff resembles the late comedian Andy Kaufman.

Another comedian and a longtime California resident Adam Carolla, joked that the state’s Governor Gavin Newsome “just ordered all California residents to stay in their tents.”

On Thursday, Newsome issued a statewide “stay at home” order and warned nearly half of the state’s 150,000 homeless people could end up infected with the virus.

COVID-19 is about to expose the poor leadership of Democrat politicians across the country.

Get the boost you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now at up to 40% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Fact Check: Left-Wing Media Claim Aborted Baby Parts Needed to Cure Coronavirus

Fact Check: Left-Wing Media Claim Aborted Baby Parts Needed to Cure Coronavirus

U.S. News
Comments
Roger Stone Calls For Recall Of Austin, Texas' Mayor & City Council

Roger Stone Calls For Recall Of Austin, Texas’ Mayor & City Council

U.S. News
Comments

OANN Reporter Owns Journos Who Wrote Pathetic Note About ‘Chinese Virus’ Question

U.S. News
comments

New York Times Deletes Word ‘Wuhan’ From Its Coronavirus Tracking Map

U.S. News
comments

Sick CNN/MSNBC Leftist Wishes Melania Trump Will Get Infected With Coronavirus

U.S. News
comments

Comments