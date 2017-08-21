Las Ramblas Van Terrorist is Shot Dead while wearing Fake Bomb Vest 'and screaming Allahu Akbar'

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

The Las Ramblas terrorist who killed 13 people when he deliberately rammed a van into pedestrians in Barcelona has been shot dead at a vineyard, 28 miles west of the city, in a dramatic showdown with police.

Younes Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan national, became Europe’s most wanted man after he ploughed a van into pedestrians on Thursday.

He escaped the scene on foot before hi-jacking a car, stabbing its driver to death and ramming into a police blockade near Sant Just Desvern, outside Barcelona.

He spent four days in hiding before today being spotted by a Catalan vineyard owner in the town of Subirats.

