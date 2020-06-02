Las Vegas Cop on Life Support After Being Shot in the Head by Rioter

In a night of deadly violence aimed at police officers, a cop in Las Vegas was shot in the head and is now on life support.

Despite George Floyd’s own family calling for an end to violence, multiple cities were again hit by mayhem last night.

A suspect was taken into custody after an LVMPD officer was shot in the head near Circus Circus late last night.

Some of the gunshots can be heard in a livestream from outside the Federal Courthouse at the 02:19:50 mark.

“My Office has been notified that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently working two separate incidents in Las Vegas. The State is in contact with local law enforcement and continues to monitor the situation,” tweeted Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak.

“So scary. We need to get out of here … It sounds like a warzone,” says the cameraman as people run in the opposite direction.

Emergency responders are then attending to a man on the ground.

The officer is now on life support at UMC Hospital. According to sources, “the officer was in a fight with another suspect when someone walked up from behind and shot the officer in the head.”

The incident was by no means the only act of aggression against police officers.

Four officers were injured by gunfire in St. Louis near the police headquarters where cops clashed with rioters all night.

The officers were hit by gunfire after “using multiple flash-bangs and tear-gas rounds against a crowd near Olive and 16th streets.”

There were also at least three vehicle attacks against police officers.

Footage out the Bronx shows a cop flying up in the air as he is hit by a speeding vehicle.

Another video out of Buffalo shows a driver attempting to plough into police officers blocking a road.

A video from early Monday morning shows looters running over a cop in Greenwich Village, New York.

Another clip also out of the Bronx shows a police officer being beaten by two men as onlookers celebrate.

Meanwhile, the media continues to describe all this as a “protest.”

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Eliminate unwanted invaders from your body with Living Defense Plus now at 60% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Democrats Declare “Riots Are An Integral Part Of This Country’s March Towards Progress”

Democrats Declare “Riots Are An Integral Part Of This Country’s March Towards Progress”

U.S. News
Comments
Leftists, Hollywood Celebrities Melt Down Over 'Fascist' Trump Squashing 'Protests'

Leftists, Hollywood Celebrities Melt Down Over ‘Fascist’ Trump Squashing ‘Protests’

U.S. News
Comments

WAR ZONE: SECOND Driver Filmed Ramming Cop in The Street in New York

U.S. News
comments

Connecticut Police Take a Knee with Protesters on Interstate 84

U.S. News
comments

As America Burns, FBI Tweets ‘Diversity Makes Us Stronger’ In Support Of LGBT Pride Month

U.S. News
comments

Comments