Las Vegas Gunman Believed to have Used Hotel's Freight Elevator

Image Credits: Getty.

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock is believed to have used the freight elevator at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in the days ahead of the deadly attack last week.

It is not clear what Paddock used the freight elevator for or how often he used it.

According to CBS News, authorities are continuing to look at Paddock’s electronic devices – including a laptop and a cellphone – at an FBI crime lab in Quantico, Virginia.

It’s also been revealed that Paddock fired special ‘incendiary’ bullets – meant to ignite when they hit – at a jet fuel tank, hoping to created an explosion, according to CNN.

