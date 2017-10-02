Las Vegas gunman suspect is Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada: NBC News

The suspected gunmen in the Las Vegas shooting has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock from Mesquite, Nevada, according to NBC News.

Over 50 people died and more than 200 were injured after a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival which was taking place across the road from Mandalay Bay on the famous Las Vegas Strip.

Police said a suspect was apprehended on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel where he died.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said that a person who was seen sitting with the suspected shooter in a car before the incident is still at large. Lombardo said that the person of interest is Marilou Danley, who he described as an Asian female who is 4 foot and 11 inches tall.

