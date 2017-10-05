Las Vegas gunman targeted aviation fuel tanks during shooting spree, report says

Stephen Paddock, the gunman who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 during Sunday’s massacre on the Las Vegas Strip, reportedly also took aim at nearby aviation fuel tanks during the rampage.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal, citing an unnamed source, reported late Wednesday that two holes were found in one of the two jet fuel tanks near the site of the Route 91 Harvest concert. One of the bullets penetrated a tank, but did not cause an explosion, the report said.

The report said FBI agents inspected the tanks and considered the bullet’s trajectory from where Paddock opened fire on 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

FoxNews.com could not immediately confirm the report. The paper reported that both the company that operates the tanks and the FBI did not comment for its report.

