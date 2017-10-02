Las Vegas music festival shooting is deadliest in modern US history

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTRK) –Police say “in excess” of 50 people were killed when a gunman shot into a crowded music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Las Vegas Metro police identified 64-year-old Stephen Paddock as the gunman in the mass shooting. Police confronted Paddock on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino after the barrage of shots were fired Sunday night. He was killed by police.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Paddock is believed to be the lone shooter. Police said he lived in Mesquite, Nevada, which is located outside of Las Vegas.

Police also said they have located a person of interest, Marilou Danley, who was identified as Paddock’s roommate.

