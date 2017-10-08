Las Vegas shooter took 20 cruises, some to foreign ports

In addition to his frequent forays into casinos and gun shops, Las Vegas strip killer Stephen Paddock took 20 cruises, many of them in Europe and the Middle East, investigators have learned.

The cruises included stops at ports in Spain, Italy, Greece, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, according to information provided by a law enforcement source who asked not to be identified because the source was not authorized to share information about the investigation. Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, accompanied him on nine of the cruises.

The information provided by the source did not specify the cruise line involved, the type of cruises, when they occurred or the couple’s reason for travel. Most cruise ships have casinos on board, and Paddock was an avid gambler.

Investigators have taken note of the foreign travel as they attempt to piece together a profile of the mass killer and a timeline of his activities leading up to the attack that left at least 58 people dead and nearly 500 injured.

Read more