Las Vegas Shooter's Laptop Missing Its Hard Drive: Investigators

Image Credits: Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

A laptop computer recovered from the Las Vegas hotel room where Stephen Paddock launched the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history was missing its hard drive, depriving investigators of a potential key source of information on why he killed and maimed so many people, ABC News has learned.

Paddock is believed to have removed the hard drive before fatally shooting himself, and the missing device has not yet been recovered, sources told ABC News.

Investigators digging into Paddock’s background also learned he purchased software designed to erase files from a hard drive, but without the hard drive to examine it is impossible to know if he ever used the software, one source said.

Read more


Related Articles

CNN Labeled Trump a 'Conspiracy Theorist' For Suggesting Dems Funded 'Peegate' Dossier

CNN Labeled Trump a ‘Conspiracy Theorist’ For Suggesting Dems Funded ‘Peegate’ Dossier

U.S. News
Comments
Corey Feldman Announces Plan to Expose Hollywood Pedophile Network

Corey Feldman Announces Plan to Expose Hollywood Pedophile Network

U.S. News
Comments

George HW Bush apologises after actress claims he ‘sexually assaulted’ her from his WHEELCHAIR in this photograph

U.S. News
Comments

Establishment Republicans Fall Like Dominoes: Luther Strange, Bob Corker, Jeff Flake Gone

U.S. News
Comments

Poll: Majority Of White Americans Say Whites Are Discriminated Against In America

U.S. News
Comments

Comments