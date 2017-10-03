Las Vegas shooting: Gunman Stephen Paddock 'had 42 guns and explosives'

The man behind the worst mass shooting in modern US history had an arsenal of at least 42 guns, explosives and several thousand rounds of ammo, police said.

Officers recovered 19 firearms, explosives and ammo from Stephen Paddock’s home in Mesquite, Nevada, hours after discovering 23 guns in the Las Vegas hotel room from which he killed at least 59 concertgoers.

Earlier, police found several pounds of ammonium nitrate, a chemical used to make explosives, in the 64-year-old’s car.

Some of the firearms recovered from his hotel room had scopes, while two were reportedly modified to make them fully automatic.

Las Vegas Police Department said officers were searching another home owned by Paddock in Reno, Nevada, adding that authorities were still unclear about the gunman’s motive.

