Las Vegas shooting: Stephen Paddock 'spent decades hoarding guns and did NOT act alone'

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said: “At face value he had to have some help at some point and we want to ensure that that’s the answer.”

“Maybe he was a superhuman who figured this out all on his own but it would be hard for me to believe that.”

Police confirmed the shooter “meticulously” planned his strike on the Route 91 Harvest Festival from his vantage points in the Mandalay Hotel.

Officers, who are investigating the double life of the cold-blooded killer, believe he spent decades acquiring weapons and living a “secret life”.

Police also told a news conference that 317 of the 489 people injured in the Las Vegas shooting have been discharged from hospitals.

His former girlfriend Marilou Danley has confirmed she had no idea Paddock was going to carry out the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

