Las Vegas Steps Up Security Ahead of Marathon-Rock Festival

Organizers of the first major outdoor festival to be held on the Las Vegas Strip since last month’s mass shooting are moving key events and ramping up security in an effort to keep participants and spectators safe while creating an upbeat atmosphere.

Next weekend’s Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon, where bands play on stages at regular intervals along the 26.2-mile route, had been slated to kick off with a starting-line concert by the Goo Goo Dolls—playing at the same grounds as the Route 91 Harvest music festival where a gunman killed 58 and injured at least 500.

The ’90s rock band will now play the night before the race at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Andy Walsh, a captain with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department who is heading up marathon preparations, said the October Vegas shooting and last Tuesday’s terrorist attack in New York informed law-enforcement decisions.

Read more