Last Remaining Police Station in Migrant-Dominated Swedish Suburbs Forced to Close

The last remaining station in the troubled Järva area will most likely have to close, police sources have said, due to lack of staff.

The police station in Kista is the only one still open in the Järva area, in which lie the suburbs of Rinkeby, Tensta, and Husby — migrant-dominated neighbourhoods classed by Sweden’s National Police Operations Department (NOA) as “vulnerable”.

According to police sources, the move to close the station has already begun, and there are no plans for it to be reopened. Officers who work at Kista station will be moved to police headquarters in Solna.

Leading terror researcher Magnus Ranstorp called the decision to close Kista’s police station a “disaster”, tweeting, “They should open four more instead!”

Read more