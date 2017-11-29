Late Night Host Calls Out Elizabeth Warren For 'Problematic' Heritage Claim

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah on Tuesday criticized Sen. Elizabeth Warren for claiming to be of Native American heritage, which he acknowledged is “problematic.”

The controversy over the Massachusetts Democratic’s heritage was resurrected this week after Trump brought back his “Pocahontas” nickname for her during a White House ceremony honoring Navajo code talkers. Warren slammed Trump for his comments, calling him “truly disgusting” and saying he’d used a “racial slur.”

Warren for years claimed to be part Native American and was touted as a minority faculty member by Harvard University, yet the New England Genealogical Society said it had found no Native American lineage in her background.

