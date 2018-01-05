Latest Deranged Media Talking Point: Trump Cannot Read

Trump derangement syndrome has reached its peak with the release of Michael Wolff’s widely uncorroborated book Fire and Fury which purports that practically every single person who has come into contact with the President believes him to be a child-like moron.

The latest talking media point, in addition to the notion that the President is mentally unstable, is that Trump is probably also illiterate.

The point was raised, predictably, on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, with Joe Scarborough declaring “[Trump] doesn’t read. He didn’t read. […] [T]here has been a question of whether this guy can read, whether he does read.”

Scarborough noted that Wolff’s book contends that “senior staffers at the White House have low opinions of the President’s intelligence.”

“There are many creative words. Quote: ‘Trump didn’t read. He didn’t really even skim. If it was print, it might as well not exist. Some believed that for all practical purposes, he was no more than semi-literate.'” Scarborough stated as he read from the text.

“For Steve Mnuchin and Reince Priebus, he was an “idiot.” For Gary Cohn, he was “dumb as” blank [on screen: “s**t”]. For H.R. McMaster he was a ‘dope.’” the host continued.

Continuing to read from the text Scarborough noted that an email from Cohn shared between a dozen or more staffers stated “It’s worse than you can imagine. An idiot surrounded by clowns. Trump won’t read anything — not one-page memos, not the brief policy papers; nothing. He gets up halfway through meetings with world leaders because he is bored.”

The White House has responded to the claims, saying that they are 100% false, and that Cohn did not write the email.

Scarborough scoffed that “of course they would say” that, and then launched into a monologue about Trump being illiterate.

He doesn’t read. He didn’t read. I remember one time in a, uh, let’s just say a tense, uh, uh, uh, meeting with Donald Trump, I actually after, I think it was the, uh, right after the first debate, I said, uh — and of course we disagreed on his performance. I thought it was horrible. He thought it was the greatest debate performance ever. I said: Donald, let me ask you a question. Do you read? Do you read? And he just stared back at me and made Mika a little nervous, uh, for me to be insulting this guy. I go: Do you read? If somebody — and, um, this is verbate. If somebody wrote you a one-page memo, and, and, and wrote a one-page memo for every issue, could you read it? And he lifted up his Bible, his childhood Bible. He goes: Of course I read. Uh, that was the wrong book for him to hold up to say he read it. But, there, there has been a question of whether this guy can read, whether he does read. Uh, and inside the White House, again, we’ve all heard these complaints. He refuses to read anything. He gets bored, uh, after about fifteen seconds of even people talking to him.

This conspiracy theory talking point has been floating around on leftist websites, skits and YouTube channels for some time now:

Joe Scarborough’s guest, Bloomberg Businessweek editor Megan Murphy, then essentially argued that it doesn’t matter whether any of claims in the book, including the one about Trump being illiterate, are true or not.

“The main point is the same, which is that these are the kind of things you are hearing, regardless of whether every single allegation, every single piece of information, is, in fact, true, was said, is an accurate quote… this is incredibly serious stuff.” Murphy said.

Indeed, this is the line the media is taking – that the claims in the book are likely totally false, but they should be reported as if they are true anyway.

But then what else would America expect from the fake media?