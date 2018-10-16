Latest Facebook Purge Victims Blast Big Tech Censorship

Admins behind ‘The Free Thought Project’, ‘The Anti Media’ and ‘Police the Police’ speak to Big League Politics after their pages were banned during Facebook’s purge of over 800 pages and accounts last week.

Facebook claimed they banned 559 pages and 251 accounts who were using “clickbait” to send Facebook users to “ad farms,” and that many of these pages only pretended to be political or news oriented in nature in a scheme to generate money.

In their blog post, Facebook explains that these pages would share each others content and post the content in groups affiliated with the pages, which according to Facebook, violates their spam policies.

