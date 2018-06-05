Latest Media Conspiracy Theory: Melania Missing Because Trump Beat Her

First Lady Melania Trump has been missing in action in recent weeks because she was recovering from injuries sustained by her husband, according to a senior Rolling Stone writer.

In the latest example of the mainstream media’s Trump Derangement madness hitting new levels, senior Rolling Stone writer Jamil Smith claimed President Trump had severely beaten the First Lady, hence her withdrawal from public view in recent weeks was to let her wounds heal.

“I wish that I didn’t suspect that the prolonged, poorly explained public absence of Melania Trump could be about concealing abuse. I wish that it was a ludicrous prospect. I wish that the @POTUS wasn’t a man with a history of abusing women, including those to whom he is married,” Smith tweeted Tuesday.

I wish that I didn’t suspect that the prolonged, poorly explained public absence of Melania Trump could be about concealing abuse. I wish that it was a ludicrous prospect. I wish that the @POTUS wasn’t a man with a history of abusing women, including those to whom he is married. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) June 3, 2018

The First Lady had undergone kidney-related surgery last month, and had been recovering for several weeks until she made an appearance Monday at a White House event honoring fallen soldiers.

The media grew feverishly speculative over her absence from public view to such a ridiculous degree that she trolled them with a tweet last week.

“I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing,” she said. “Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!”

I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018

Something big must be likely to drop from the upcoming Inspector General report, because the media has been desperately creating distractions lately.

The Atlantic Senior writer David Frum also insinuated the same domestic violence theory over the weekend.

Suppose President Trump punched the First Lady in the White House (federal property = federal jurisdiction), then ordered the Secret Service to conceal the assault. POTUS has Article II authority over Secret Service. Is that obstruction? Under Sekulow/Dowd, apparently NO — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 2, 2018

And Playboy White House correspondent Brian Karem asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday if Trump saw the sky as the same color as everybody else.

Frustration?

The last question yelled during today’s WH briefing: « what color is the sky in the president’s world? » pic.twitter.com/8PrOiYDsFo — Mike Armstrong (@ArmstrongGN) June 5, 2018

The fake news media was even skeptical about the First Lady’s appearance at the Gold Star Families reception, with some leftists even accusing her of using a body double for the event.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury