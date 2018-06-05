Latest Media Conspiracy Theory: Melania Missing Because Trump Beat Her

Image Credits: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images .

First Lady Melania Trump has been missing in action in recent weeks because she was recovering from injuries sustained by her husband, according to a senior Rolling Stone writer.

In the latest example of the mainstream media’s Trump Derangement madness hitting new levels, senior Rolling Stone writer Jamil Smith claimed President Trump had severely beaten the First Lady, hence her withdrawal from public view in recent weeks was to let her wounds heal.

“I wish that I didn’t suspect that the prolonged, poorly explained public absence of Melania Trump could be about concealing abuse. I wish that it was a ludicrous prospect. I wish that the @POTUS wasn’t a man with a history of abusing women, including those to whom he is married,” Smith tweeted Tuesday.

The First Lady had undergone kidney-related surgery last month, and had been recovering for several weeks until she made an appearance Monday at a White House event honoring fallen soldiers.

The media grew feverishly speculative over her absence from public view to such a ridiculous degree that she trolled them with a tweet last week.

“I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing,” she said. “Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!”

Something big must be likely to drop from the upcoming Inspector General report, because the media has been desperately creating distractions lately.

The Atlantic Senior writer David Frum also insinuated the same domestic violence theory over the weekend.

And Playboy White House correspondent Brian Karem asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday if Trump saw the sky as the same color as everybody else.

The fake news media was even skeptical about the First Lady’s appearance at the Gold Star Families reception, with some leftists even accusing her of using a body double for the event.

Twitter: 


Related Articles

#FireSessions Petition Tops 8500 With Hours Left

#FireSessions Petition Tops 8500 With Hours Left

Hot News
Comments
Hillary Clinton Not Off Hook Just Yet

Hillary Clinton Not Off Hook Just Yet

Hot News
Comments

Gun Sales Set Record Again in May

Hot News
Comments

Bill Clinton takes heat for lack of apology to Monica Lewinsky

Hot News
Comments

BODY DOUBLE? ‘Missing’ Melania Conspiracy Theory Perpetuated By Unhinged Leftists

Hot News
Comments

Comments