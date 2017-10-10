Owen Shroyer offers commentary on the latest press conference out of Las Vegas.


Related Articles

BUSTED: Bump Stock Bipod? Range Calculations?

BUSTED: Bump Stock Bipod? Range Calculations?

Special Reports
Comments
See The Mark Dice Video Censored By YouTube

See The Mark Dice Video Censored By YouTube

Special Reports
Comments

Crony Capitalists Sell Out American Security

Special Reports
Comments

Total Insanity! California Legalizes The Spreading Of HIV Aids And Donating HIV Blood

Special Reports
Comments

Latest Press Briefing From Las Vegas Police Department

Special Reports
Comments

Comments