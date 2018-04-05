Latest Social Media Craze For Idiots is Microwaving Foil

Having presumably grown bored of inhaling condoms and ingesting tide pods, some millennials are now taking part in the latest social media craze – microwaving aluminum foil in an attempt to create a shiny ball.

Yes, really.

The trend started after a video in which a Japanese YouTuber polishes a silver ball to make it extra reflective and shiny went viral.

Somehow this then mutated into a viral tweet which asked, “Yall know this happened if you microwave foil for 3 minutes?”

Yall know this happened if you microwave foil for 3 minutes? pic.twitter.com/k4y51FyUN3 — Wilson♿️ (@Badoodled) April 2, 2018

Despite being posted on April 1 – April Fool’s Day – the tweet received over 38,000 retweets and over 62,000 likes.

Unaware of the basic fact that microwaving tin foil or aluminium is extremely dangerous and can cause serious fires, some people actually appeared to follow through and attempted the stunt.

Wow! I just burnt my microwave because of this😡😡😠😠 pic.twitter.com/blwEa2qrj9 — Tsonga King Wandile (@1ndi3_) April 2, 2018

I didn't think it through, I just thought it looked like a cool thing to do😖😭😭 — Tsonga King Wandile (@1ndi3_) April 3, 2018

Uhhh is it supposed to be on fire? pic.twitter.com/Cj6EXnpjgh — Dadam Ellis 🦅 (@AdamEIIis) April 2, 2018

is that normal, should i wait more? pic.twitter.com/sWwMRVkQvy — Bi Sey Bulsaniye (@zennurisback) April 2, 2018

Wtfffffff pic.twitter.com/RpRCuBjQI1 — Lance cinderblocks for feet thomas (@WoodinNYK) April 2, 2018

Hey this didn’t happen when I tried may I have a word w u — lil porn $hop (@DMbuttstuff) April 2, 2018

While some of the claims may not be genuine (some of these are likely stock images), the sheer volume of people in the thread who said they would try the stunt undoubtedly means some of them went through with it.

Other Twitter users tried to bait idiots into microwaving aluminum by posting images of shiny balls as if they had just been taken out of the microwave.

Works but you have to leave it in for at least 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/IzaL5BC4Eu — Dom (@domaloevera) April 2, 2018

While kids have always done stupid things, many of these people are adults.

With each passing day, we are moving closer towards Idiocracy.

