Latest Social Media Craze For Idiots is Microwaving Foil

Having presumably grown bored of inhaling condoms and ingesting tide pods, some millennials are now taking part in the latest social media craze – microwaving aluminum foil in an attempt to create a shiny ball.

Yes, really.

The trend started after a video in which a Japanese YouTuber polishes a silver ball to make it extra reflective and shiny went viral.

Somehow this then mutated into a viral tweet which asked, “Yall know this happened if you microwave foil for 3 minutes?”

Despite being posted on April 1 – April Fool’s Day – the tweet received over 38,000 retweets and over 62,000 likes.

Unaware of the basic fact that microwaving tin foil or aluminium is extremely dangerous and can cause serious fires, some people actually appeared to follow through and attempted the stunt.

While some of the claims may not be genuine (some of these are likely stock images), the sheer volume of people in the thread who said they would try the stunt undoubtedly means some of them went through with it.

Other Twitter users tried to bait idiots into microwaving aluminum by posting images of shiny balls as if they had just been taken out of the microwave.

While kids have always done stupid things, many of these people are adults.

With each passing day, we are moving closer towards Idiocracy.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


Related Articles

Residents of Illinois Village Have 60 Days to Surrender Guns Or Face $1000 a Day Fine

Residents of Illinois Village Have 60 Days to Surrender Guns Or Face $1000 a Day Fine

U.S. News
Comments
Trump hails Mexico's 'strong immigration laws' for stopping migrant caravan

Trump hails Mexico’s ‘strong immigration laws’ for stopping migrant caravan

U.S. News
Comments

SCHLICHTER: They Take the Second Amendment First and the First Amendment Second

U.S. News
Comments

Tom Steyer-Backed, Anti-Trump, Anti-Gun Leftists Organize Teens for Town Hall for Our Lives Across Across America

U.S. News
Comments

Trump signs proclamation sending National Guard to Mexico border immediately

U.S. News
Comments

Comments