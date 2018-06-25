Laura Ingalls Wilder Award Renamed After 'Racism Concerns'

The US Association for Library Service to Children (ALSC) has changed the name of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Award to the Children’s Literature Legacy Award because of “anti-Native and anti-Black sentiments” in the author’s work.

The association announced the change on Saturday (23rd June), saying: “This decision was made in consideration of the fact that Wilder’s legacy, as represented by her body of work, includes expressions of stereotypical attitudes inconsistent with ALSC’s core values of inclusiveness, integrity and respect, and responsiveness.”

Ingalls Wilder’s books include The Little House in the Big Woods (1932) and are inspired by her childhood as part of a family of pioneers. They are still read by children today but the author’s legacy is complex and “Wilder’s work is not universally embraced,” said ALSC.

Read more