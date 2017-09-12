Laura Ingraham Gets 10pm Slot at Fox News

Image Credits: Getty.

Conservative radio host Laura Ingraham will get her own primetime show on Fox News this fall, taking over the 10 PM slot on the network.

Sources told CNN that Sean Hannity’s show will be moved one hour earlier to 9 PM and “The Five” will be moved back from 9 PM to its original time slot at 5 PM. The changes come after Eric Bolling was released from the network following sexual harassment allegations and his show, “The Specialists,” was cancelled.

Ingraham, a former Ronald Reagan speechwriter, hosts her own radio show and is the founder and editor-in-chief of Lifezette.com.

Read more


Related Articles

Professors Told to Report Students who make Campus ‘less inclusive’ to Behavior Assessment Team

Professors Told to Report Students who make Campus ‘less inclusive’ to Behavior Assessment Team

U.S. News
Comments
Study: The Liberal Media’s Summer of Pummeling Trump

Study: The Liberal Media’s Summer of Pummeling Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Bandits Terrorizing Virgin Islands After Governor Seized Private Arms

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Hillary Clinton “Obsessed” With Alex Jones in New Book

U.S. News
Comments

ESPN Anchor: ‘Donald Trump Is A White Supremacist’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments