Laura Ingraham: GOP Will Pay 'Severe Political Price' If Trump Wall Not Built

Image Credits: Getty.

Republicans fighting President Trump’s $25 billion border wall and immigration demands will pay a big political price in 2018 and disaster in 2020 if they don’t quickly change direction, according to new book on America’s populist movement from new Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

“If a wall — a physical wall — is not erected along our southern border, the president and his party will pay a severe political price,” she warned in Billionaire at the Barricades: The Populist Revolution from Reagan to Trump.

Read more


Related Articles

Confused Liberals Believe Trump Is Hitler Yet We Should Give Him Our Guns

Confused Liberals Believe Trump Is Hitler Yet We Should Give Him Our Guns

Government
Comments
COLUMBUS DAY: No Apologies, No Surrender

COLUMBUS DAY: No Apologies, No Surrender

Government
Comments

Can the Government Keep Us Safe?

Government
Comments

Rare Footage: Democrats Praise Second Amendment

Government
Comments

Former MSNBC Host: Hillary Clinton’s Silence On Harvey Weinstein ‘Unacceptable’

Government
Comments

Comments