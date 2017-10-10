Laura Ingraham: GOP Will Pay 'Severe Political Price' If Trump Wall Not Built

Republicans fighting President Trump’s $25 billion border wall and immigration demands will pay a big political price in 2018 and disaster in 2020 if they don’t quickly change direction, according to new book on America’s populist movement from new Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

“If a wall — a physical wall — is not erected along our southern border, the president and his party will pay a severe political price,” she warned in Billionaire at the Barricades: The Populist Revolution from Reagan to Trump.

Establishment GOPers failed to respect grassroots, kicked working class in the teeth, empowered China, hasn't won nationally since 2004. pic.twitter.com/SBMo1CVsHf — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 10, 2017

