Laura Ingraham Interviews Comedian Who Requested Free Coffee From Starbucks As 'Reparations'

Laura Ingraham interviewed comedian-provocateur Bryan Sharpe on her Fox News show Wednesday night after his hilarious trolling of Starbucks went viral.

Sharpe, who goes by “Hotep Jesus” on Twitter, filmed himself visiting Starbucks and asking for a free coffee as “reparations” for their “racism.”

White guilt: Black guy walks into Starbucks, drops word "racist," demands a free coffee and gets it. 😄 https://t.co/nOT1Uwiimc — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 18, 2018

“I heard ya’ll was racist, so I came to get my free coffee,” Bryan Sharpe says to a white female barista behind the counter. “I heard ya’ll don’t like black people, so I came to get my Starbucks reparations voucher.”

The friendly barista immediately complied.

“If I didn’t know better… you sound like Chris Rock,” Laura Ingraham told Sharpe. “It’s so funny and that poor girl in Starbucks is ready to turn over the keys to the shop to you!”

“Why did you do this?” Ingraham asked.

“I am sick and tired of liberals using black people and making us look like victims, making us look soft with their liberal dogma,” Sharpe said. “It is disgusting.”

“The other thing I hate about liberals is if you’re a black man, as I am, in America they will not hand you a microphone unless you follow the liberal narrative, and I said, you know what, I bet if I go into Starbucks and I follow a liberal narrative I’ll make the news — and voilà here I am!” Sharpe said.

Sharpe told The Blaze on Wednesday he trolled Starbucks with his “reparations” stunt to show that “racism is a business.”

“Thanks to the ridiculousness of BLM activists, it’s the new publicity stunt — and I think I just proved it,” Sharpe said.

Watch the full video of his viral troll below: