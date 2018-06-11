Laura Ingraham Responds to De Niro’s Anti-Trump Outburst at Tony Awards: A ‘Gift’ to Trump

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Robert De Niro rocked Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday night, declaring “Fuck Trump” (twice) on stage, bringing the audience to its feet for a standing ovation.

The comment wasn’t out of the ordinary for De Niro, who has made his disdain for President Donald Trump known, often with the use of expletives, many times before.

Making the declaration so brazenly at the Tony Awards is sure to provide fodder for the culture war between the dastardly Hollywood elites and Trump supporters.

Laura Ingraham was the first to signal the upcoming onslaught, taking to Twitter shortly after the end of the Tony’s to point out the ooutburst is, “Another ‘celebutainment’ gift to the GOP & [Trump].”

“#MeettheFockers,” she added.

Mediaite will be up at 6 a.m. to catch Fox & Friends‘s coverage of the scandal that will be known from here on out as De Niro-a-Lago.

Watch his Tony Awards comments, in all their heavily bleeped out glory, here.


Astonishing Bravery: Robert De Niro Says ‘F*** Trump’ At Tony Awards, Gets Standing Ovation

