Laura Ingraham taking next week off amid feud with Parkland student David Hogg, advertiser boycott

Fox News host Laura Ingraham capped a tumultuous week, during which a feud with a Parkland, Fla., shooting survivor led to an exodus of advertisers, by announcing at the end of her show Friday that she would be taking next week off for Easter.

“I’ll be off next week for Easter break with my kids, but fear not. We’ve got a great lineup of guest hosts to fill in for me,” Ingraham said in signing off. She made no mention of David Hogg, the senior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with whom she had engaged in a war of words earlier in the week.

BREAKING: Laura Ingraham announced on tonight's show that she would take next week off and be replaced by "a great lineup of guest hosts" pic.twitter.com/Ucoa4D45O2 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 31, 2018

But Hogg did have a message for Ingraham. “Have some healthy reflections this Holy Week,” he said in response to a video of her sign-off on Twitter.

Have some healthy reflections this Holy Week. https://t.co/bjSLmj3gyH — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2018

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More than a dozen advertisers have either pulled their support or have distanced themselves from Ingraham and her show over the past couple days, spurred on by Hogg, since the deadly shooting at his high school last month he has become a leading voice calling for more stringent gun restrictions.

He rallied support from his hundreds of thousands of Twitter followers for a boycott of Ingraham’s advertisers after she mocked Hogg on Wednesday for getting rejected by multiple California universities.

