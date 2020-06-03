Laura Loomer Calls On Feds To Raid Jack Dorsey’s Home And Charge Him For Aiding And Abetting Terrorists

Conservative investigative journalist and Congressional candidate Laura Loomer called for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to be arrested for his recent actions on Twitter which she referred to as “aiding and abetting terrorists.” Loomer added that Dorsey should have his residence “raided by the feds Roger Stone style.”

Having been banned from Twitter in 2018 over a post in which she called Ilhan Omar “anti- Jewish and pro-Sharia”, Loomer posted her message on the rapidly growing new social media platform Parler, where she currently has over 150,000 followers and is one of the most popular users.

Sunday’s post reads:

“After censoring President Donald Trump’s tweets about violent riots, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey put #BlackLivesMatter as the header on the official Twitter Twitter account.

Jack Dorsey is aiding and abetting terrorist organizations by allowing for ANTIFA terrorists and Islamic terrorists to have access where they are promoting anarchy and lethal riots.

In the middle of a national emergency, he is also censoring the commander in chief who is posting about the army and national guard responding to the riots.

For this, Jack Dorsey should immediately have his home raided by the feds Roger Stone style and be charged with inciting acts of domestic terrorism in America.

It’s time for Jack Dorsey to be prosecuted for aiding and abetting terrorists and committing TREASON. #LockHimUp“

Twitter censored President Trump’s tweets last week when he posted about the military being deployed in order to assist local police during violent and deadly riots in Minnesota. Twitter marked the tweets as “glorifying violence”, but left the tweet visible to the public, though users did not have the ability to reply, like or retweet it.

President Trump had just signed an executive order the day before, removing legal protections from social media companies who actively engage in censoring users.

The president tweeted on Friday, “I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right…”

A subsequent tweet that completed the president’s post was tagged by the social media platform for violating the “Twitter Rules about glorifying violence.” In the tag, an additional comment was added that read, “However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

The tagged tweet reads, “….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

The censoring of President Trump’s tweet on Friday marked the third instance in a week, the first being Tuesday when Twitter slapped a warning label on a tweet in which the president warned of the inherent dangers of mail-in ballots, which should be viewed as voter fraud and election interference.

The president quickly responded to the warning labels being added to his tweets:

Editorializing makes Twitter a publisher, not a platform and it’s time the social media company decides which one it wants to be. President Trump also took to Twitter last week, tweeting “REVOKE 230”, a reference to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act which gives Twitter, Facebook and other social media companies “platform protections and immunity”.

Laura Loomer warned of this level of censorship when she confronted Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey during a Congressional Hearing about social media in 2018. While Dorsey was testifying before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Loomer stood up and called Dorsey a liar for stating there was no bias when deciding who would get the boot on the so called platform.

She also pointed out how Twitter has time and again censored and even banned conservatives for flimsy and ridiculous reasons, which in some cases those who are banned are never given the specific reason for being banned. Loomer pleaded with President Trump during the hearing to help stop the censorship on social media and suggested it should be considered election meddling. She continued yelling at Jack Dorsey from the floor of the hearing room about how Twitter even censored President Trump when one of their Turkish foreign employees briefly deleted the President’s Twitter account.

“Please help us Mr. President before it is too late because Jack Dorsey is trying to influence the election – to sway the election so the Democrats can steal the election. That is why he is censoring and shadowbanning conservatives. You are a liar.” [speaking to Jack Dorsey]

Raheem Kassam called Rep. Long out for his behavior during the 2018 Congressional hearing, reminding others of the response to Loomer’s warnings tweeting, “Remember when Laura Loomer blasted Jack Dorsey for censoring @realDonaldTrump but conservatives mocked her? Why did ‘Republican’ @USRepLong try to talk over her and mock her here? @DanScavino“ Remember when Laura Loomer blasted Jack Dorsey for censoring @realDonaldTrump but conservatives mocked her? Why did “Republican” @USRepLong try to talk over her and mock her here?@DanScavino pic.twitter.com/pBlmw8jcyb — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) May 27, 2020

Equally as troubling, Twitter has allowed communications between ANTIFA chapters and members to remain on the platform, something Loomer highlighted when she famously handcuffed herself to Twitter’s HQ office in NYC on November 29, 2018. Along with publicly calling for violence, ANTIFA has used the “platform” to organize and incite riots, plan attacks, and communicate between members.

I did 1 search of @DSA, to which Muslim American radicals Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Keith Ellison, Linda Sarsour belong. They are lock-step with Antifa.

DSA & Antifa have hijacked justice for George Floyd.

I predicted it in 2017. Their violent intifada has begun.

Wake up! pic.twitter.com/0pkkciERqI — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) June 1, 2020

Though it can’t be confirmed if the @OCAntifa account truly infiltrated Antifa, Twitter did immediately shut down the account after the following tweets:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rambled off a list of demands, aligning herself directly with Antifa in a recent Instagram video. The video has been viewed over 2.5 million times since being posted on Saturday: This congresswoman is a member of the violent left. https://t.co/YbfC0Ox472 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 31, 2020

In addition, she also used Instagram to post a graphic directing those attending different events to wear heat resistant gloves, and nondescript, solid colors of clothing that would cover any identifying tattoos. The graphic “Protesting Safely” also says to make sure to wrap up any long hair and not bring anything “you don’t want to be arrested with,” with an image of a knife and drugs: Will @AOC tell us why she encouraged rioters to bring heat resistant gloves in the summer time and non descript clothing to cover up tattoos? Sounds like she was telling them to conceal their identity and anticipated fires? @TheJusticeDept has anyone questioned her? #Riots pic.twitter.com/bSBHBVG5Ej — I am ToRe 🎙️ (@Tore_says) June 1, 2020

Ilhan Omar’s daughter has used the “platform” to gather supplies for rioters, alerting to road closures and arranged for rides to be given/requested via direct message on Twitter for those who met at Lake and Minnehaha in Minneapolis this past week. Want to help out your comrades protesting at the 3rd precinct (at Lake and Minnehaha?) Here’s a good list of much needed supplies (except for milk! Water is always better for eyewashing than milk!! Please don’t bring milk!) pic.twitter.com/DZxwZlrAIh — Twin Cities DSA 🌹 (@TwinCitiesDSA) May 27, 2020

She has also posted links to donate to individual “comrades”, and specifically the TCDSA fund, a “wealth redistribution tool”. In addition, she has collected donations via the Twin Cities DSA PayPal account.

Minnesota Attorney General and Antifa supporter Keith Allison recently announced he would be taking over the George Floyd case, and no one could be happier than Ilhan Omar to hear of the news. It with a large degree of humility and a great seriousness, I accept for my office the responsibility for leadership on this critical case involving the killing of George Floyd. We are going to bring to bear all the resources necessary to achieve justice in this case. pic.twitter.com/XXafzFT0Kd — Attorney General Keith Ellison (@AGEllison) June 1, 2020 AG @keithellison is appointed to lead the #GerorgeFloyd case. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 1, 2020

That Keith Ellison photo with the Antifa manual isn't some guilt-by-association stretch He specifically endorsed the extremist anti-government insurrectionists — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 1, 2020

Laura Loomer reported Ellison’s ties to Antifa in 2018 seen pictured here with Portland Antifa leader Luis Enrique Marquez in 2018, and the report was ignored by the mainstream media.

Loomer said in a statement over the weekend, “Interesting how everyone is taking credit for the Keith Ellison antifa story I broke 2 years ago. When I was grilling him in his face for months on the ground in Minnesota exposing his domestic violence, ties to Jihadists and ANTIFA, some conservatives even told me I was “being too hard on him” and the mainstream media refused to report on the story. Keith Ellison was so scared of me holding him accountable that he called the cops on me 3 different occasions to avoid my investigative questions, and he cried when I chased him into his car with police reports in my hand. Not a single mainstream media reporter bothered to confront him the way I did. They let him get away with inciting domestic terrorism and abusing women. Now these same MSM “reporters” and “conservative pundits” just steal my work and act like I never sent it to them 2 years ago, only to be told it was “too controversial to report”. My reporting is the reason why Keith Ellison had to resign from the DNC. Further proof the media is full of complicit hypocrite liars who run cover for radical Democrats. Both sides are guilty of doing this.”

Keith Ellison’s son Jeremiah announced his support for ANTIFA via Twitter on Sunday in response to President Trump’s tweet that Antifa would hereby be designated as a terrorist organization:

“I hereby declare, officially, my support for ANTIFA

Unless someone can prove to me ANTIFA is behind the burning of black and immigrant owned businesses in my ward, I’ll keep focusing on stopping the white power terrorist THE ARE ACTUALLY ATTACKING US!” I hereby declare, officially, my support for ANTIFA Unless someone can prove to me ANTIFA is behind the burning of black and immigrant owned businesses in my ward, I’ll keep focusing on stopping the white power terrorist THE ARE ACTUALLY ATTACKING US! https://t.co/m6jxtDYmTi — Jeremiah Ellison (@jeremiah4north) May 31, 2020

Almost immediately after the president’s declaration, the hashtag #IAmAntifa began trending on Twitter, with some users self-proclaiming they fully support the terrorist organization, all the while Joe Biden staffers were collecting money to bail rioters out of jail.

Some seem confused on whether or not ANTIFA exists at all, depending on when and who you ask of course. 2015-2020 media narrative: ANTIFA is the good guys. They beat up Trump supporters who are all Nazis we love them. May 31, 2020: ANTIFA isn't real. Same day: I AM ANTIFA https://t.co/9AONFW3Hlg — Essential Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 31, 2020 UK "Conservative" @tomhfh in 2017: "Antifa are real. These masked thugs must be stopped." *Trump declares Antifa a terrorist organisation* Tom's reaction: "Antifa doesn't exist!" pic.twitter.com/ZxuuvlnleA — David Vance (@DVATW) June 1, 2020

Attorney General William Barr explained in a statement, “Federal law enforcement actions will be directed at apprehending and charging the violent radical agitators who have hijacked peaceful protest and are engaged in violations of federal law. To identify criminal organizers and instigators, and to coordinate federal resources with our state and local partners, federal law enforcement is using our existing network of 56 regional FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTF). The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly.“

As a result of this directive, law enforcement is likely to obtain all conversations anyone has ever had with major Antifa cell members using electronic communications, per warrants or 2703(d) Stored Communications Act orders, likely being written up now.https://t.co/yPhq7M9WvI — Preston Byrne (@prestonjbyrne) May 31, 2020

The Director of the Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs Kerri Kupec tweeted Sunday after the announcement, “As a reminder, it is a federal crime to cross state lines or to use interstate facilities to incite or participate in violent rioting. We WILL be enforcing these laws.” As a reminder, it is a federal crime to cross state lines or to use interstate facilities to incite or participate in violent rioting. We WILL be enforcing these laws. — KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) June 1, 2020 Barr about to unmask all of Antifa's communications with their media and political allies Now you know why so many people are freaking out today — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 31, 2020

After making the announcement that Antifa leaders, members and connected groups would be sought by the Justice Department, Antifa accounts on Twitter moved to remove tweets, lock and shut down accounts and change names and handles. Chapters of Antifa are rebranding as quickly as they can but to no avail. They've been known as many other names in the past and the same can be said about the future. https://t.co/CMdFPyv7AA — Haley Kennington (@kenningtonsays) May 31, 2020

Communications and financial backings of the newly designated terrorist organization Antifa, along with their political ties will likely uncover a web that will be impossible to escape. Now that #Antifa has been finally classified as a terrorist organization can we look into arresting their Democrat politician supporters? pic.twitter.com/aLhyiq1HcR — Eddie Donovan (@EddieDonovan) June 1, 2020

Their brazen vocalization, organizing and crowdfunding efforts on Twitter could tie the social media platform to Antifa’s movements and there’s a legitimate possibility CEO Jack Dorsey could be sought for his role in aiding and abetting the domestic terrorists involved in some of the recent violent activity we’ve seen across the nation. This could also produce information leading to arrests regarding the organization of past terrorist events spawned by Antifa.

Could we see a similar raid of Dorsey’s home like the one seen when the FBI held the then 66-year-old Roger Stone at gunpoint while he stood barefoot, wife asleep in his bedroom at 6 am? If so, will CNN also be tipped off and appear in front of Jack Dorsey’s San Francisco mansion an hour before the FBI as they did in the Roger Stone raid on January 25, 2019?

Asking for a friend.

Listen to the full Roger Stone interview with Tore on Red State Talk Radio below where he discusses the predawn raid by the FBI:

REWIND: Remember when Jewish conservative Laura Loomer confronted Jack Dorsey outside his home? On April 30th, 2019 Loomer rented a projector and projected the names of every prominent conservative banned from Twitter onto the $10 million home of Dorsey, along with her hashtag #StopTheBias, which President Trump himself has tweeted in response to the censorship of his supporters on Twitter. Loomer explains just 2 days after the presentation at Dorsey’s residence, she was banned from Facebook and Instagram and labeled a “dangerous person,” joining the ranks of several other prominent conservative voices.

“Jack Dorsey told Rolling Stone Magazine that he ‘loves protest and activists’, and that he respects me for fighting for what I think is right. Since Dorsey loves protest so much, I took the protest straight to his house. On November 21, 2018, I was permanently banned by Twitter for calling Rep. Ilhan Omar “anti Jewish”. Before my ban, and even after my ban, many more conservatives have been banned on Twitter. Two days after I went to Jack Dorsey’s house, I was banned on Facebook and Instagram, and labeled as a “dangerous person”, a terrorist. Others who were banned include Milo Yiannopoulos, Alex Jones, and Paul Joseph Watson. ”

