Laura Loomer Crashes Women's March Stage, Says Group 'Hates Jews'

Independent journalist Laura Loomer crashed the 2019 Women’s March main stage in Washington D.C. Saturday, taking the mic to say that the march “hates Jews.”

“The Women’s March does not represent the Jewish people!” Loomer shouted. “The Women’s March is the real Nazi Party!”

“This is not a negative day,” the speaker responded. “We’re not doing that today. What we’re doing today is we’re going to uplift each other and we’re going to make sure we stay positive.”

“I wanna hear my Jewish family. Where’s my Jewish family in the place right now?” she asked the crowd.

The Women’s March ran into controversy after the organization’s founders were found with ties to anti-Semitic figures like Louis Farrakhan and pro-Sharia activist Linda Sarsour and repeated accusations of bigotry against Jews and Israel.

