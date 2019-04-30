Laura Loomer Launches Free Speech Rally at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s House

Image Credits: Drew Angerer / Staff / Getty.

Investigative journalist Laura Loomer released a livestream of herself projecting the names of people who have been banned by Twitter onto the home of the company’s CEO Jack Dorsey Tuesday night in San Francisco, California.


Spread the hashtag #STOPTHEBIAS and check out FreeLoomer.com to learn more about her fight against CAIR and Twitter for silencing her pro-liberty message.

Don’t miss:


Alex exposes how the spread disease plays right into the Deep State’s agenda of medical tyranny.


Related Articles

CNN's Chris Cuomo Says Antifa is a "Good Cause"

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Says Antifa is a “Good Cause”

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Sues Deutsche Bank and Capital One to Block Congressional Subpoenas

Trump Sues Deutsche Bank and Capital One to Block Congressional Subpoenas

U.S. News
Comments

FBI Report: Antifa Activists Schemed With Drug Cartel Associate to Stage “Armed Rebellion” at U.S. Border

U.S. News
comments

Video: Journalist Defends Himself Against Antifa Mob Attack

U.S. News
comments

Muslim Convert Planned to Bomb Right-Wing Rally in Revenge For Christchurch Attack

U.S. News
comments

Comments