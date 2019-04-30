Laura Loomer Launches Free Speech Rally at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s House

Investigative journalist Laura Loomer released a livestream of herself projecting the names of people who have been banned by Twitter onto the home of the company’s CEO Jack Dorsey Tuesday night in San Francisco, California.

Spread the hashtag #STOPTHEBIAS and check out FreeLoomer.com to learn more about her fight against CAIR and Twitter for silencing her pro-liberty message.

Don’t miss:



Alex exposes how the spread disease plays right into the Deep State’s agenda of medical tyranny.