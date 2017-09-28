Lauren Duca Is Happy To See White People Get Punished

Lauren Duca, Teen Vogue writer and queen of feigning emotional injury, has done it again.

Duca, who has previously joked about murdering men on the street out of micro-aggression, is happy to see Anthony Weiner go to jail because “he’s a white guy.”

Anthony Weiner's fall from grace has been absurdly damaging to progressivism, but damn if it isn't nice to see a white guy face consequences — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) September 26, 2017

Aren’t progressives fun? They’ll turn on each other as soon as someone goes to jail.

Thank goodness for Lauren Duca’s schizophrenic hallucinations thinly veiled as social commentary. What would we do without her bravery to stand up against Christians?

I just want the Evangelicals to know, if you guys figure out how to do "The Handmaid's Tale" IRL, I am fully prepared to bite some dicks off — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) August 29, 2017

Clarification: IT WILL NOT BE HOT — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) August 29, 2017

