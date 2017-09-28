Lauren Duca Is Happy To See White People Get Punished

Lauren Duca, Teen Vogue writer and queen of feigning emotional injury, has done it again.

Duca, who has previously joked about murdering men on the street out of micro-aggression, is happy to see Anthony Weiner go to jail because “he’s a white guy.”

Aren’t progressives fun? They’ll turn on each other as soon as someone goes to jail.

Thank goodness for Lauren Duca’s schizophrenic hallucinations thinly veiled as social commentary. What would we do without her bravery to stand up against Christians?

