Over the weekend Millie Weaver interviewed LaVoy Finicum’s widow, Jeanette Finicum, as well as Lord Christopher Monckton at the Red Pill Expo in Bozeman, MT about developments in the investigation of LaVoy Finicum’s alleged murder and cover-up by State and Federal agents.

Soon after we broke the story Wednesday on Infowars.com, a story went nationwide regarding the FBI agent indicted for lying about firing two shots at Finicum, which confirmed Monckton’s statements.

Now, there’s a hearing in Oregon regarding the FBI agent indictment and Infowars reporter Millie Weaver conducted another exclusive interview with Jeanette Finicum to discuss the latest developments of the indictment hearing.


