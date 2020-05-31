Law Enforcement Fire Tear Gas, Peppers Spray, Rubber Bullets at White House Protesters

Image Credits: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

Protesters stormed the White House again on Saturday, as law enforcement officials used tear gas, pepper spray, and rubber bullets to deter them.

Reporters on the scene said that protesters continued to tear down temporary barricades at the White House while throwing fireworks, bottles, and rocks.


Communist-Led protesters are burning buildings and killing innocent people in more than 30 cities. Tune in live to find out the latest developments in what’s coming next!

Despite Trump floating the notion of his MAGA supporters gathering at the White House on Saturday night, there were no reports of a visible presence of Trump-affiliated supporters on the scene.

Maine One flew over the crowds as the president returned to the White House after watching a NASA/SpaceX manned rocket launch in Florida on Saturday afternoon.

Unlike Friday night, where protesters struggled with Secret Service on Pennsylvania Avenue, officials closed off Lafayette Park keeping protesters far away from the White House complex. Officials were much more aggressive in warding off protesters from the area.

Pictures on social media showed dumpsters near the White House set on fire.

One reporter said on Twitter that she was shot twice by rubber bullets.

Read more

Save 60% on all of our hottest products during our Across the Board Flash Sale!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Riots Erupt From Coast To Coast; Curfews Imposed; Stores Looted; D.C. Activates National Guard

Riots Erupt From Coast To Coast; Curfews Imposed; Stores Looted; D.C. Activates National Guard

U.S. News
Comments
WARNING GRAPHIC: Dallas Protesters Beat Man to Near-Death Outside Store

WARNING GRAPHIC: Dallas Protesters Beat Man to Near-Death Outside Store

U.S. News
Comments

Sheriff: Rioters Slash Police Officer’s Neck in Jacksonville, Florida

U.S. News
comments

George Floyd protesters swarm Beverly Hills and LOOT high-end stores on Rodeo Drive

U.S. News
comments

Minneapolis Riots Are Reminder That Police Don’t Protect You Or Your Property

U.S. News
comments

Comments