‘Law & Order: SVU’ Smears Covington Students with the Help of Ilhan Omar Character

NBC crime procedural Law & Order: Special Victims Unit featured a “ripped from the headlines” theme in its latest episode, which smeared the Covington Catholic kids by pitting them against an Ilhan Omar-styled character who is portrayed as a hero.

The plot centered on a poor, put-upon Islamic city politician being confronted by a red ballcap-wearing crowd of young men who scream at her and taunt her. But the episode also throws in a big dollop of male oppression and lesbianism for good measure, Newsbusters reported.

The Law & Order: SVU  episode entitled, “Assumptions,” opens with a pair of teenaged boys running away from a vandalized mosque in which we soon see that Muslim Councilwoman Nahla Nasar (Nazneen Contractor) has been raped.

Read More


Related Articles

There Is No Future For Dissidents on Social Media

There Is No Future For Dissidents on Social Media

U.S. News
Comments
Only 13% of Migrant Families Attending Deportation Hearings

Only 13% of Migrant Families Attending Deportation Hearings

Newswars Redirect
Comments

Pentagon Approves Plan to Shift $1.5B for Wall Along US-Mexico Border

U.S. News
comments

Democrats Desperate Over 2020

Newswars Redirect
comments

New App Encourages Americans to Report ‘Offensive’ Speech

U.S. News
comments

Comments