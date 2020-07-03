Law Professor Argues US Constitution Is Racist And Sexist

Image Credits: Getty Images / DNY59.

A law professor at the University of Texas-Austin has called for the US Constitution to be ‘updated’, claiming that it has ‘racist words’ and that it is written in ‘gendered language’.

Writing in The Hill this week, Richard Albert stated that the document’s “gendered and racist words stand in the way of true reconciliation in this divided country and have no place in any modern society.”

“The Constitution is replete with obsolete and outdated language that weakens rather than enhances the feeling of belonging that a constitution should generate among a country’s citizens,” the professor proclaims.

The ‘racist’ part of the Constitution, Albert claims, comes in the 13th Amendment, despite the fact that it actually abolishes slavery.

Albert argues that the Fugitive Slave Clause remains, claiming it serves as “a painful reminder of America’s original sin.”

Albert also argues that because all pronouns in the Constitution are male, it is discriminatory.

“Imagine how schoolchildren must feel when they read the Constitution in their basic civics course. Some will be made to feel less than welcome in their own country… The highest law of the land creates a hierarchy of citizenship.” he writes.

The professor also argues against claims that altering the Constitution as it was written would water it down, claiming that if “racist and gendered terms” are removed, then the Constitution “would celebrate equality and inclusion, and give Americans a text proudly to call their own — one in which they would see themselves and their hopes reflected.”

Many had choice words for Professor Albert:

