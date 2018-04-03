Lawless London: 17-year-old girl shot dead, 16-year-old shot and 15-year-old stabbed

The ongoing emergency on the streets of London has sadly continued to unfold in a horrific night of violence that has seen teenagers shot and stabbed.

While London became more violent than New York, Sadiq Khan was in America complaining about mean tweets. Never forget. https://t.co/AxvV1wzP8d — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 3, 2018

Tragically a 17-year-old girl was shot dead. She was found with a gunshot wound on a residential street near Northumberland Park station and sadly died at the scene.

Shortly after that there was a shooting in Walthamstow, where police found a 16-year-old boy who was shot and is in a critical condition along with a 15-year-old boy who had been stabbed.

The murder rate in London is now higher than New York. Young people in the capital are growing up around extreme levels of violence.

Westmonster has highlighted incident after incident of young people being violently attacked and killed in London, with little outrage in Westminster. Urgent action must be taken now: we need more police on the streets, tougher sentences and a far greater sense of urgency if we are to stop more young lives being lost.