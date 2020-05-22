Lawmaker Proposes Plan for Governor to Confiscate Private Property

A piece of legislation being proposed in Illinois to deal with future state-declared “emergencies” would allow the governor to summarily confiscate vehicles, animals, food, clothing, medicines, even real estate from private citizens.

It is the Gateway Pundit that posted a warning about the idea of giving Gov. J.B. Pritzker “the power to confiscate property including cars, trucks, food, gas, animals, clothing etc.”

“Senator William E. Brady, the Illinois minority leader in the state senate, introduced legislation on Wednesday that will give government the right to confiscate property from business owners who defy their lockdown orders,” the report said. “Senator Brady is a Republican.”

The proposal itself states that among the “emergency powers of the governor,” is to “on behalf of this state to take possession of, and to acquire full title or a lesser specified interest in, any personal property as may be necessary to accomplish the objectives set forth in Section 2 of this Act, including: airplanes, automobiles, trucks, trailers, buses, and other vehicles; coal, oils, gasoline, and other fuels and means of propulsion; explosives, materials, equipment, and supplies; animals and livestock; feed and seed; food and provisions for humans and animals; clothing and bedding; and medicines and medical and surgical supplies; and to take possession of and for a limited period occupy and use any real estate necessary to accomplish those objectives; but only upon the undertaking by the state to pay just compensation therefor as in this Act provided…”

