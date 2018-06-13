Lawmakers agree: Marijuana Prohibition Doesn't Work

Image Credits: Katheirne Hitt/Flickr.

Marijuana prohibition has been around for more than 80 years, but if last week’s series of events are any indicator, this era may finally be coming to an end.

Sens. Cory Gardner (D-Colo.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) made an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to discuss the bipartisan legislation, Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States, to remove the threat of federal intervention and prosecution in states that regulate marijuana use and sales.

Representatives David Joyce (R-Ohio) and Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) introduced companion legislation in the House. This marks the first bicameral, bipartisan legislation to end the federal enforcement of prohibition in states that have reformed their marijuana laws.

